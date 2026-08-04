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Blue Foundry Bancorp $BLFY Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Blue Foundry Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arrowstreet Capital increased its Blue Foundry Bancorp stake by 71.2% in the first quarter, purchasing 149,123 additional shares. It now owns 358,672 shares, or 1.73% of BLFY, valued at approximately $4.75 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also expanded or initiated positions, and hedge funds and institutions collectively own 56.52% of the company’s stock.
  • BLFY shares opened at $13.24, with a market capitalization of approximately $274.9 million and a 52-week trading range of $7.61 to $14.74.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY - Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,672 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 149,123 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.73% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,066 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 257.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,605 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company's stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $274.88 million, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: BLFY is a bank holding company headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey, serving the Greater New York metropolitan area. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Foundry Bank, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and a robust online and mobile banking platform.

In addition to deposit accounts, Blue Foundry Bancorp provides a range of lending solutions designed for both individual and commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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