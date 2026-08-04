Blue Foundry Bancorp $BLFY Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY - Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,672 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 149,123 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.73% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,066 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 257.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,605 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company's stock.

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Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $274.88 million, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: BLFY is a bank holding company headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey, serving the Greater New York metropolitan area. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Foundry Bank, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and a robust online and mobile banking platform.

In addition to deposit accounts, Blue Foundry Bancorp provides a range of lending solutions designed for both individual and commercial clients.

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