Blue Grotto Capital LLC Sells 169,202 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Blue Grotto Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 169,202 shares during the period. TKO Group makes up 3.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.08% of TKO Group worth $31,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Amundi raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 4,722.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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TKO Group Price Performance

TKO stock opened at $200.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.29 and a 1 year high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The company's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 116.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,943,689. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,625,093.95. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

See Also

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