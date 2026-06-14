Blue Jean Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,265 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Blue Jean Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,265 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $61,797.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,475,822.32. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,537,531.68. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $163.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average of $139.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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