Blue Jean Financial LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Blue Jean Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. DoorDash comprises approximately 1.5% of Blue Jean Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in DoorDash by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $150.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,615,850.64. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,599,006.04. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

More DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Article Title

DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Positive Sentiment: The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Article Title

The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Article Title

DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a buy rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Article Title

BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Neutral Sentiment: Promotional coverage around World Cup discounts and broader stock-performance articles may have limited direct impact on the shares, but they add to overall visibility around the brand. Article Title

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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