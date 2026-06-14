Blue Jean Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Blue Jean Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,166 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6%

SCHW stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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