Blue Trust Inc. Sells 4,560 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,161 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,328,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:HCA opened at $388.38 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.00 and a 12 month high of $556.52. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $503.00 to $413.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $503.00.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

Trending Headlines about HCA Healthcare

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HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

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