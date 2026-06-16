Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $933.46 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.96 and a 12 month high of $946.83. The stock has a market cap of $429.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50 day moving average is $856.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $730.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $933.27.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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