Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,231 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody's in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody's during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Moody's

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total transaction of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,067,397.71. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,306 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Moody's in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody's from $574.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody's from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $544.29.

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Moody's Trading Up 1.4%

Moody's stock opened at $454.16 on Tuesday. Moody's Corporation has a 52 week low of $402.28 and a 52 week high of $546.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.01.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Moody's's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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