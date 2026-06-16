Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 16,657 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. TJX Companies makes up 1.2% of Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,211,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,013,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $462,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,480 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day moving average of $156.23. The company has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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