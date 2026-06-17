Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 71 West Capital Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,965,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 902.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 283,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $91,430,000 after acquiring an additional 255,450 shares during the period. Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 26,132 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Autonomous Res cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $331.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $887.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $267.80 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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