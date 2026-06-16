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Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Costco Wholesale logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC disclosed a new position in Costco during the fourth quarter, buying 1,429 shares valued at about $1.23 million. Several other institutional investors also added to or initiated stakes, and institutions now own 68.48% of the stock.
  • Costco’s shares were down 0.3% to $979.45, leaving the company with a market value of $434.37 billion. The stock remains well above its 12-month low but below its recent high, and it continues to trade at a relatively rich valuation.
  • In its latest earnings report, Costco posted revenue of $70.53 billion and EPS of $4.93, narrowly missing analysts’ earnings estimate but topping revenue expectations. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.47 per share from $1.30, lifting the annualized payout to $5.88.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Costco Wholesale.

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,429 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3%

COST stock opened at $979.45 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,096.50. The company has a market cap of $434.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,004.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $967.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,060.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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