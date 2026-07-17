BML Capital Management LLC Buys 1,359,021 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. $OM

BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM - Free Report) by 250.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902,201 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,359,021 shares during the period. Outset Medical comprises approximately 4.7% of BML Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.27% of Outset Medical worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7,013.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

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Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $80.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.95. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 63.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 17,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $87,299.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,939.82. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 25,337 shares of company stock valued at $115,660 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Outset Medical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OM

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company's flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo's modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long‐term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

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