BML Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 1.8% of BML Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,034.1% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 16,477,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $332,382,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,973,146 shares of the company's stock worth $217,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,725,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 127.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,319,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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