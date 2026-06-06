BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 198,726 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 280.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,550 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 198,726 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.14% of TransUnion worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,911 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 109,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 5,046.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,881 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 424,470 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,943 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,648,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $2,751,000. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 2,230,882 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $186,903,000 after acquiring an additional 122,525 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $353,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,351.38. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,251,973.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 25,666 shares of company stock worth $1,843,542 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.2%

TRU stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.27.

Read Our Latest Report on TransUnion

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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