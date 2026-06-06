BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 686,278 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 314.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,229 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.36% of Mirion Technologies worth $21,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.54 and a beta of 1.03. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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