BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 1,275.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,749 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 441,156 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 1.10% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,174,822 shares of the company's stock worth $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company's stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $80.51 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNTH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.82.

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Insider Transactions at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 8,224 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $738,844.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $738,844.16. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $2,404,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $362,480. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,551 shares of company stock worth $28,968,156. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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