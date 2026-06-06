BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,625 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.19% of Zebra Technologies worth $23,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $457,419,000 after purchasing an additional 876,711 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $240,422,000 after buying an additional 724,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $134,505,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 112.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 481,169 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $142,984,000 after buying an additional 254,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 683,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $165,931,000 after buying an additional 250,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $232.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.05 and a 52-week high of $352.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $231.54 and its 200 day moving average is $238.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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