BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 67,365 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 841.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,370 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.25% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $23,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $882.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $631.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.18. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.00 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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