BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Free Report) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,885 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.50% of CECO Environmental worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,780,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,569,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 16,844.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,257,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 706,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CECO Environmental by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 672,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,229,000 after acquiring an additional 178,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company's stock.

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CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65 and a beta of 1.49.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.88 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.69%. CECO Environmental's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $1,537,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 105,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,675. This trade represents a 23.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CECO. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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