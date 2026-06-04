BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $43.33 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,205 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 85,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.32% of Nordson worth $43,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,504,515,000 after buying an additional 186,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $636,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $191,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,616 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $163,093,000 after acquiring an additional 376,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 226,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This trade represents a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $289.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.16 and a 200 day moving average of $267.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $207.08 and a fifty-two week high of $305.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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