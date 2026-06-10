BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,030 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.20% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,728,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,194 shares of the bank's stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 384,748 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2,707.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,936 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,496,000 after acquiring an additional 336,506 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 731.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 294,840 shares of the bank's stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259,380 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 148.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 379,331 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226,872 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The firm had revenue of $323.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $5,010,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,968,014.70. This represents a 22.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $104.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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