BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,328 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 42,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.17% of Verisk Analytics worth $52,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 114.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,325,000 after buying an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $179.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,452 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

See Also

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