BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $8.48 Million in Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.23% of Miami International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MIAX. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth $32,679,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth $201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth $55,660,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth $503,000.

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Miami International Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:MIAX opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $57.14. The stock's 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Miami International's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Miami International Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Miami International

In other Miami International news, CEO Thomas P. Gallagher sold 174,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $7,550,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,723,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,721,204. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Barbara J. Comly sold 29,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,294,667.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 843,844 shares in the company, valued at $36,825,352.16. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 782,371 shares of company stock valued at $34,406,566. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Miami International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Miami International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Miami International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Miami International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Miami International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MIAX

Miami International Profile

Miami International NYSE: MIAX is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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