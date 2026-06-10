BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 93,110 Shares of DLocal Limited $DLO

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO - Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,833 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 93,110 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.19% of DLocal worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in DLocal by 14.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,080,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 396,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DLocal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,996,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 938,938 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 131.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,732,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,735,000 after buying an additional 984,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 174.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,349,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 857,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DLocal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLO

DLocal Stock Up 3.6%

DLO opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $331.20 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 15.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1939 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. DLocal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Rodney Pruett purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 108,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,309.55. This trade represents a 22.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.44% of the company's stock.

DLocal Company Profile

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

Further Reading

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