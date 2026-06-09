BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 95,911 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 245.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,036 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,911 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of WH stock opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 69.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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