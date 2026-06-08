BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL - Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,204 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 81,420 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 66.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,331,941 shares of the company's stock worth $280,352,000 after buying an additional 4,526,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,670 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,852 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,010,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,750,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 target price on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $23.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.82%.Hormel Foods's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Hormel Foods's payout ratio is 137.65%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

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