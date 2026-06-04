BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,858,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.54% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $42,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 202,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 148,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 322.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,331 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Finally, Element Squared LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of HALO opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $690,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,030,564.60. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $599,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,200.20. The trade was a 55.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 122,107 shares of company stock worth $8,254,834 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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