BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,476 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,254 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.25% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $19,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 171.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 51,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 590.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,246 shares of the company's stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 146,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,644 shares of the company's stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $173.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 3,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $268,787.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,220.60. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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