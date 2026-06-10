BNP Paribas Has $97.52 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,468 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.8% of BNP Paribas' holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BNP Paribas' holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $97,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,396,496,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after buying an additional 110,586 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,161,532,000 after buying an additional 296,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,622,675,000 after buying an additional 322,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,360,045,000 after purchasing an additional 168,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Autonomous Res reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $312.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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