Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 3,065 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,486 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 11.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 15.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 9.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $437.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.18 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.19 and a 200-day moving average of $461.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

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