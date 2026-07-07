Bogart Wealth LLC Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,356 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 15,509 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invariant Investment Management acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,201 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of V stock opened at $357.22 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $365.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.17 and a 200-day moving average of $324.74. The company has a market capitalization of $640.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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