Bogart Wealth LLC Has $29.65 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,993 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day moving average is $189.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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