Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 20,404 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1,851.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,306,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $975.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $876.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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