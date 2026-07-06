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Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 11,085 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Written by MarketBeat
July 6, 2026
Lockheed Martin logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bogart Wealth LLC cut its Lockheed Martin stake by 41.9% in the first quarter, selling 11,085 shares and leaving it with 15,384 shares valued at about $9.3 million.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall: Lockheed Martin has a consensus Hold rating, with an average price target of $613.63, even as some firms recently raised or lowered their targets.
  • Lockheed reported mixed recent results, missing quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, while still paying a quarterly dividend of $3.45 per share for a 2.5% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,064,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $167,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $31,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $613.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $544.75 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $520.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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