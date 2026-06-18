Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC Shares Acquired by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC - Free Report) by 202.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,179 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 284,406 shares during the period. Boise Cascade accounts for 1.5% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 1.15% of Boise Cascade worth $31,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,171 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $97.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.77. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $95.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Boise Cascade's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 6,070 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $403,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,915.25. This represents a 18.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company's operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

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