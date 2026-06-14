Bollard Group LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Bollard Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,561 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,532 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $68.67 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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