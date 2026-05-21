Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,087 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Booking worth $300,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Booking from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Booking from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,081,600. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total transaction of $3,100,331.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,269,532.64. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 34,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,746 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Booking Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.18. The company has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.14 and a 12 month high of $233.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a net margin of 22.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Booking's dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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