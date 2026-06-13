Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,147 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 25,622 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Booking worth $1,318,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Booking alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler set a $195.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna set a $260.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $224.00 to $180.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.14 and a 52-week high of $233.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Booking's dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,081,600. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total transaction of $3,100,331.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,269,532.64. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 97,076 shares of company stock valued at $16,417,121 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here