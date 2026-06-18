Boone Capital Management LLC Has $33.27 Million Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Boone Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,236 shares of the company's stock after selling 114,496 shares during the period. Mirum Pharmaceuticals comprises about 11.2% of Boone Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $33,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $17,773,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the company's stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,170 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $2,875,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,574.56. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $469,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,010.16. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.50. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($12.68). The firm had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.21 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 140.24%.Mirum Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIRM

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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