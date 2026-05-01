Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,093 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,919 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.97% of Boot Barn worth $52,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 164.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $171.44 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business had revenue of $705.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Boot Barn from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boot Barn from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.25.

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Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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