Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 15,768.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,276 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 335.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 53.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 99.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boot Barn from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $244.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boot Barn from $224.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $152.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $210.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $538.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Boot Barn's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.620-1.710 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.210-8.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

Further Reading

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