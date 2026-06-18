Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 176.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,440 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 184,080 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises approximately 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Floor & Decor worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,141 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 767 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of FND stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,517.28. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.50. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report).

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