Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $43.06 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $43,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 408.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after buying an additional 953,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 377,167.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,190,000 after buying an additional 716,618 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,998,978,000 after buying an additional 493,141 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $838,798,000 after buying an additional 252,964 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,088.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,070.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $931.78. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

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