Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 2,722.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,510 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its holdings in AMETEK by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 593,885 shares of the technology company's stock worth $121,931,000 after acquiring an additional 117,850 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its holdings in AMETEK by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 315,235 shares of the technology company's stock worth $64,721,000 after acquiring an additional 82,654 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in AMETEK by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AME stock opened at $231.06 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $243.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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