Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 12,825 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,219 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 0.4% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.23% of Five Below worth $23,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 161,712 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,310 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $220,161,000 after purchasing an additional 745,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore set a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Key Headlines Impacting Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Five Below announced two leadership additions: Rodney Lastinger will become Chief Retail Officer and Christos Yatrakis has joined as Chief Legal Officer. The hires should strengthen store operations, governance, and execution across the company’s nearly 2,000 locations. Five Below Announces Leadership Appointments

Five Below announced two leadership additions: Rodney Lastinger will become Chief Retail Officer and Christos Yatrakis has joined as Chief Legal Officer. The hires should strengthen store operations, governance, and execution across the company’s nearly 2,000 locations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Five Below across multiple future periods, signaling confidence that the company’s growth and profitability can improve over time. Five Below analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Five Below across multiple future periods, signaling confidence that the company’s growth and profitability can improve over time. Positive Sentiment: Five Below was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing the bullish view from analysts on the retailer’s growth profile. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Five Below was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing the bullish view from analysts on the retailer’s growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Separate consumer-interest stories highlighted Five Below products and brand appeal, including viral shopping posts about low-priced items. These may support awareness, but they are less likely to move the stock materially on their own.

Separate consumer-interest stories highlighted Five Below products and brand appeal, including viral shopping posts about low-priced items. These may support awareness, but they are less likely to move the stock materially on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders also backed board and governance reforms at the annual meeting, which may help longer-term oversight but is not an immediate operating catalyst.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $191.26 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.11 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.25 and a 200 day moving average of $207.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report).

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