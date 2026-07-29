Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,836 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 157,714 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $84.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $114.48. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.71% and a net margin of 7.01%.Booz Allen Hamilton's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is 37.11%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

See Also

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