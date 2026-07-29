Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,797 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 28,447 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $40,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts: Sign Up

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.0%

BAH stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.71% and a net margin of 7.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $84.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booz Allen Hamilton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn't on the list.

While Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here