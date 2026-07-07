Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Stake Cut by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,694 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 28,669 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $2,731,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,438.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 84,912 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 79,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 86,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,486. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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