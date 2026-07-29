Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,790 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 151,166 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $105,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business's 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 76.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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