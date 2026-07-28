Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Stock Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,677 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.50 and a 12 month high of $114.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.71% and a net margin of 7.01%.Booz Allen Hamilton's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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